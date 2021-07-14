Mississippians to receive Child Tax Credit benefits

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced that 94.7 percent of children in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District will gain from the expanded and improved Child Tax Credit (CTC).

According to Thompson, the CTC will help 168,400 children. The average benefit for 50,000 households is $3,500, and low-income households with children will receive $5,600 on average.

“It is an honor to have supported legislation that will bring economic stability to so many families in the 2nd Congressional District,” said Thompson. “The American Rescue Plan continues to exist as historic legislation showing that we are dedicated to revitalizing the lives of low-income Americans.”

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expanded the child tax credit for 2021 and provided that up to 50% of the credit per taxpayer be advanced in 6 monthly payments beginning July 15. All families who qualify will receive the same monthly payments, $250 per month per child, and $300 per month for every young child.