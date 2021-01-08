Mississippi’s 10 Most Wanted List released

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has released the state’s Most Wanted List. Compiled by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the list consist of ten wanted fugitives from across the state.

Tindell said these individuals pose a “very serious threat,” and he asked for the public’s help in locating them.

“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” said Tindell. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”

“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”

Mississippi’s Most Wanted List

To view the full charges of each fugitive, click here.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

LATEST STORIES: