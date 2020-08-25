Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens August 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season opens at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28. The season will be open for 10 days and will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 7.

A total of 986 permits in seven hunting zones across the state were offered in two random drawings. This is the 16th year of public waterway alligator hunting in Mississippi, and wildlife officials expect over 3,000 people will participate with permitted hunters. 922 alligators were harvested during the 2019 season.

“Mississippi is anticipating possible tropical weather impacts during the opening weekend, but forecasts are for more favorable weather to follow during the 10-day hunting season,” MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt said. “Permitted hunters should always remain weather aware and not take unnecessary risks.” MDWFP encourages all participants to maintain proper boating safety and wear PFDs when boats are underway.

All persons 16 years of age or older who are in a vessel with, or assisting a permit holder, must possess a Lifetime Hunting License or an Alligator Hunting License and a valid prerequisite hunting license, which includes the following: a Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, or Disabled Exempt License.

Licenses are available on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold, or by calling 1-800-5GO-HUNT.

For more information regarding alligator hunting rules and regulations, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com/alligator or call MDWFP at 601-432-2199.

