Mississippi’s Alligator hunting season opens Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi’s 2019 alligator hunting season opens Friday and ends Monday, September 9.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks gave out 960 permits across the state through two drawings in June.

MDWFP Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt says because of recent flooding along the Mississippi River and in the South Delta, boat ramp access could be restricted. He adds, MDWFP officials are working with local counties to clear affected ramps.

Everyone 16 or older who are in a boat with or assisting a permit hold must have a Lifetime Hunting License or Alligator Hunting License and their prerequisite hunting license.

More information on which license are need and rules and regulations on alligator hunting can be found on the department’s website.