Mississippi’s Asya Branch wins Miss USA crown at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old from Mississippi was crowned Miss USA in an event held Monday night at Graceland.

Asya Branch was the first Black woman to represent Mississippi in the Miss USA event.

WREG spoke with her last year. You can see that interview here.

Branch, who is from Booneville, is a student at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

She will represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

