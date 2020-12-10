Mississippi’s automotive industry recognized in historic magazine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The New Car Franchises of Jackson released a historical magazine featuring the Legends of the Automobile Industry on Friday. The magazine is to commemorate the early automobile dealers of Jackson and their contributions to the city of Jackson.

The organization is recognized for the development of retail shopping areas such as Westland Plaza and Highland Village; development of residential housing communities and apartment complexes, hotels, and motels; and the creation of other businesses such as insurance companies.

