CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival will be in the metro from July 4-6.

The festival will kick off with the Celebrate America Balloon Glow at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. Country artist Phil Vassar will perform. There will also be fireworks. The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There will be a Steak and BBQ Competition on the Canton Square on Friday, July 5. TRADEMARK will perform at the event. There will also be kids’ activities. The competition will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There will be more activities at the Canton Multipurpose Center on Saturday, July 6. The Chase Bike Ride and Competition Flight will start at 7:00 a.m. The Balloon Festival will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There will also be a Balloon Chase Run/Walk and a Balloon Glow. The band Dirt Road Cadillac will perform. Attendees can also take part in the Good Samaritan’s $5,000 Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser at 8:00 p.m. There will also be fireworks.

You can register for the bike ride, run/walk and fundraiser at ballooncanton.com or at the event.