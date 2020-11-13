Mississippi’s chief medical examiner placed on administrative leave

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The chief medical examiner for Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave.

Dr. Mark LeVaughn has been in charge of the office for several years. The State Medical Examiner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation.

Dr. Mark LeVaughn (Courtesy: Mississippi Today)

Leaders for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) have not said why LeVaughn was placed on administrative leave.

According to Chris Vignes, director of marketing & public relations for the DPS, the department will not comment further on “this personnel issue.”

LATEST STORIES: