Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency expires tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends on Saturday.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the end of the state of emergency on November 11. The executive order has been in place since March 2020.

The declaration of the state of emergency helped increase coordination among all state and local agencies to respond to the pandemic. Even with the emergency ending, one local doctor is still encouraging Mississippians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is a possibility that it can put us at a risk because with the emergency order this provided us with the greater ability to do more testing because we had more resources to provide more effective treatment. It also provided more resources so we could do more vaccinations and right now vaccinations that the key to really, really decreasing the number of infections decreasing the number of people that get severely ill and decreasing the number of people that lose their lives,” said Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare.

More than three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mississippi. The governor said he believes with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations being managed, it’s time to end the state of emergency.