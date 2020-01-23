Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeds national average

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education released the high school graduation rates for the 2018-19 school year. The report shows the state’s graduation rate hit an all-time high of 85%, which is higher than the most recent national graduation rate. The 2019 national graduation rate is expected to be released later this month.

The graduation rate for students with disabilities almost doubled from 23.2% in 2014 to 42.2% this year.

The state’s drop-out rate fell to an historic low of 9.7%, a decrease from 13.9% in 2014.

“Mississippi’s rising graduation rate is the result of our students’ significant academic gains in recent years. Student achievement is at an all-time high and is continuing to climb,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate teachers, school leaders and parents for helping students complete high school prepared for college, postsecondary training, the military and the workforce.”

You can find the 2020 Graduation Rate Report by clicking here.