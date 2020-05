JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi State Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence and verdict of a Gulfport man convicted in the death of a 5-year-old girl.

The Supreme Court affirmed the sentence Thursday against Alberto Garcia, saying “the sentence imposed – death – is proportionate compared to other similar cases.”

Garcia pleaded guilty to the 2014 death of Janaya Thompson. Search teams found her body in an abandoned trailer a day after her disappearance and death.