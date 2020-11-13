Mississippi’s Miss USA promoting criminal justice reform

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Asya Branch was crowned Miss USA in an event held Monday night at Graceland. Now that she’s Miss USA, Branch said she wants to use her platform to remove the stigma around incarceration.

The 22-year-old Booneville native said she cares deeply about criminal justice reform. Her father was incarcerated when she was 10.

In her platform, Branch is focused on children. Her initiative is called “Finding Your Way: Empowering Children of Incarcerated Parents.”

Branch is a student at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She will represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

LATEST STORIES: