Mississippi’s Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help apprehending the following people.

First, deputies are looking for Jlandrick Davis, 19. His last known address is on Lewis Drive in Natchez. He’s wanted for Grand Larceny.

Jlandrick Davis

Chasity Irving

Ashley Cupit

Frederick Karl Frisby

Next is Frederick Karl Frisby, 57. He’s wanted for Grand Larceny. His last known address is on Cannonsburg Road, also in Natchez.

Police are also looking for Chasity Irving. The 25-year-old is wanted for Contempt of Drug Court. Irving’s last known address is on Tubman Circle in Natchez.

Lastly, police are searching for Ashley Cupit, 39.

Cupit is wanted for Contempt of Drug court.

Her last known address is on Clear Springs Road in Meadvile.

Anyone with information on these suspects is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS.