Mississippi’s Most Wanted: Search for most wanted suspects in Rankin County

James Moore



Fredrick Trimble

Rankin County, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Monday means another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted. This week, Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help find their two Most Wanted suspects.

First, deputies are looking for 39-year-old Fredrick Trimble. Trimble is wanted for multiple crimes including the sale of heroin, possession of heroin, felony evasion, aggravated assault, and simple assault. Trimble lives in Richland.

Lastly, deputies are searching for 58-year-old James Moore. Moore is wanted for sexual battery. Moore’s last-known address is on Russell Street in Florence.

If you have any information on these two men, call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.