Mississippi’s prisons investigation: Washington D.C. based group demands

A Washington D.C. based group is demanding for a federal investigation into the conditions of Mississippi’s prisons.

Video obtained by the group “FAMM” shows flooding in the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

The president of the group says they received letters telling them about the conditions.

His group is now demanding the Justice Department to investigate.

He adds similar problems are happening in Alabama prisons.

FAMM President Kevin Ring says, “Their report because of the violence the sexual assault the substandard living conditions that those things together rose to a constitutional violation… and that Alabama was likely to have to have measures to correct its prisons.”

The group says they have not heard back from the justice department.

FAMM says the request was only sent at the end of May and could take some time.