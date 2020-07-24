JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 31, through Saturday, August 1.
According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.00.
Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular retail rate of seven percent.
To view the full list of ineligible or eligible tax-free clothing, accessories, footwear, school supplies and additional items, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi’s sales tax holiday to begin July 31
- Gov. Reeves announces restrictions on Mississippi bars & more counties
- MACC delays fall football season to October
- Free admission to Two Mississippi Museums in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday
- On HER Side: 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price shares cancer diagnosis after receiving viewer email