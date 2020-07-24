Mississippi’s sales tax holiday to begin July 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, July 31, through Saturday, August 1.

According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday, sales tax is not due on the sale of articles of clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.00.

Items priced at $100.00 or more are subject to sales tax at the regular retail rate of seven percent.

To view the full list of ineligible or eligible tax-free clothing, accessories, footwear, school supplies and additional items, click here.

