Mississippi’s voter registration deadline is Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Monday is the last day to register to vote, if you want to vote in this year’s General Election. 12 News’ Shay O’Connor was live at Circuit Clerk’s Office in Jackson with details.

In order to vote one must register with their local Circuit Clerk Office. The Clerk Offices close at 5 p.m., Monday. If you’ll be registering through mail, your envelope must be postmarked by no later than Monday October 7, 2019. The General Election is November 5th.

In addition to the Governor’s race, the ballot will have candidates running for statewide, county and local office seats as well. Absentee voting has already begun.

