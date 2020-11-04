Mistletoe Marketplace 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Junior League of Jackson will host its annual Mistletoe Marketplace at the new Mississippi Trade Mart. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The event will be from Wednesday, November 4 through Saturday, November 7.

A preview gala will happened on Wednesday, and Mistletoe Marketplace will open to the public on Thursday. Organizers said there will be COVID-19 safety guidelines in place to help keep shoppers safe.

Dozens of vendors will be at the event. Click here to see a list.

The general shopping hours for Mistletoe Marketplace are listed below:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, November 6, 2020 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2020 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Tickets for the event will be $15 for adults, $5 for children (ages 6-12) and $10 for seniors (ages 60+). If you would like to buy tickets, click here to purchase them. All tickets are e-tickets. All remaining tickets will be available for purchase on-site at the Box Office.

Parking, including accessibility parking, will be available outside the Mississippi Trade Mart and Mississippi Coliseum. General parking is free.

This is the 40th anniversary of Mistletoe Marketplace.

