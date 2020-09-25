Mobile COVID-19 testing outreach expands to college students, faculty and staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College and university students, faculty and staff can now be tested free for COVID-19 at scheduled Mississippi State Department of Health county locations, in addition to drive-through testing conducted at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

That group, in addition to workers at licensed child care centers and K-12 teachers, staff and administrators in public, parochial or private schools, can make an appointment to be tested regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone infected. Although testing is offered Monday-Saturday at the Jackson location, testing is offered at county health departments only on scheduled days.

Please make an appointment before you visit by filling out an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at any of the sites by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Widespread testing is ongoing as MSDH and the University of Mississippi Medical Center continue efforts to reduce virus transmission. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Its hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Testing sites around the state have been set according to the day of the week. For example, every Monday, testing will be available only at county health department sites specified for that day of the week. Drive-through testing at these sites is held from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Other Mississippians can be tested at the designated sites by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening can be completed by going to umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Licensed child-care facility workers; teachers, administrators and staff in K-12 public, private and parochial schools; and college and university students, faculty and staff will always be given an appointment when requested.

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Only those with appointments will be tested. For more information about testing, instructions on the procedure at testing sites, a link to make an appointment, and a complete list of scheduled locations, click here.

