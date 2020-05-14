Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Chickasaw County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents of Chickasaw County and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must make an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The new testing site for Monday, May 18:

Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

Previously announced testing sites for Friday, May 15:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St., North Carrollton

Previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 16:

Wayne County: Waynesboro City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Alcorn County: Crossroads Arena, 2800 S. Harper Road, Corinth

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.