Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Clarke, Coahoma, Wayne and Oktibbeha counties

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Clarke, Coahoma, Wayne and Oktibbeha counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 at one-day, drive-through testing sites starting Monday, June 8.

Mississippians who want to be screened and tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician by calling (601) 496-7200; or through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Anyone who is determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 8:

Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 5:

DeSoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton



Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.