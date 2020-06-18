Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne and Leflore counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne, and Leflore counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 22:

Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 MS 510, Shubuta

Oktibbeha County: J.L. King Center, 700 N. Long St., Starkville

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, June 23:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Leflore County: Mississippi Valley State University football stadium, 14000 U.S. 82, Itta Bena

The previously announced testing site for Friday, June 19:

Covington County: Covington County Multipurpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, June 20:

Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Rec Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

For more information about testing, click here.

LATEST STORIES: