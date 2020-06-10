Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Copiah, Lee, Winston and Warren counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– Neighbors in Copiah, Lee, Winston and Warren counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting Wednesday, June 17 at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha, Newton, Tate, Jones, Madison, Lowndes, Leflore, Jasper, Attala, Claiborne, Clay, Clarke and Coahoma counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are 12 p.m until 4 p.m.

The newest testing sites announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 17:

• Copiah County: Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

• Lee County: BancorpSouth parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The newest testing sites for Thursday, June 18:

• Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

• Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 11:

• Jones County: George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Complex, 206 N. Church St., Ellisville

• Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 12:

• Lowndes County: Vibrant Church, 500 Holly Hills Road, Columbus

• Leflore County: Greenwood/Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi 7, Greenwood

The newest testing sites for Saturday, June 13:

• Jasper County: Jasper County Emergency Operations Center, 37D W. 8th Ave., Bay Springs

• Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 15:

• Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson

• Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 130 Sixth St., West Point

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 16:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening.