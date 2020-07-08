Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Copiah, Marshall, Kemper, Madison, Jones and Winston counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Copiah, Marshall, Kemper, Madison, Jones and Winston counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting Thursday, July 9 through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for next week in Monroe, Marshall, Walthall, Lee, Choctaw and Sunflower counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening.

Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, July 9:

Copiah County: Copiah County Safe Room, 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst

Marshall County: Marshall County Fairgrounds, 1569 Mississippi 7 North, Holly Springs

The newest testing sites for Friday, July 10:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Madison County: Canton Multi-Purpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Saturday, July 11:

Jones County: Shady Grove Community Center, 4524 Highway 15 North, Laurel

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 6:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Mississippi 25, Amory

Marshall County: Marshall County Fairgrounds

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, July 7:

Walthall County: Southwest Events Center, 29 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, July 8:

Choctaw County: Choctaw County EOC/Old County Building, 401 W. Main St., Ackerman

Sunflower County: Indianola Academy, 549 Dorsett Drive, Indianola

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

