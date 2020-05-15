Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jasper and Tallahatchie counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jasper and Tallahatchie counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The newest testing sites for Tuesday, May 19:
- Jasper County: Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Heidelburg
- Tallahatchie County: Oakland Fire Department, 13863 Hickory St., Oakland
Previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 16:
- Wayne County: Waynesboro City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro
- Alcorn County (updated address): Magnolia Road Harper Complex, 1001 S. Harper Road, Corinth
The previously announced testing site for Monday, May 18:
- Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona
Testing hours are noon – 4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.