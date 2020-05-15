1  of  2
Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jasper, Yalobusha and Lowndes counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jasper, Yalobusha and Lowndes counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, May 19:

  • Jasper County: Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Heidelburg
  • Yalobusha County (updated): Oakland Fire Department, 13863 Hickory St., Oakland

The newest testing site for Wednesday, May 20:

  • Lowndes County: Columbus High School, 215 Hemlock St., Columbus

Previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 16:

  • Wayne County: Waynesboro City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro
  • Alcorn County (updated address): Magnolia Road Harper Complex, 1001 S. Harper Road in Corinth

The previously announced testing site for Monday, May 18:

  • Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

Testing hours are noon – 4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

