Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jones, Madison, Lowndes, Leflore, Jasper and Attala counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jones, Madison, Lowndes, Leflore, Jasper and Attala counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Wayne, Oktibbeha, Newton and Tate counties. Testing on Monday in Jackson and in Clarke and Coahoma counties was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, June 11:

• Jones County: George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Complex, 206 N. Church St., Ellisville

• Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Friday, June 12:

• Lowndes County: Vibrant Church, 500 Holly Hills Road, Columbus

• Leflore County: Greenwood/Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi 7, Greenwood

The newest testing sites for Saturday, June 13:

• Jasper County: Jasper County Emergency Operations Center, 37D W. 8th Ave., Bay Springs

• Attala County: Attala County Coliseum, 550 Mississippi 12, Kosciusko

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

• Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

• Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

