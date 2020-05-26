Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Kemper, Panola and Pike counties

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents of Kemper, Panola, and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced for this week in Tallahatchie, Pearl River, Oktibbeha, Hinds, George and Leake counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 1:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis

The newest testing site for Tuesday, June 2:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

The previously announced testing site for Wednesday, May 27:

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, May 28:

Pearl River County: Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 U.S. 11, Carriere

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 29:

Hinds County: New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 140 W. Maple St., Jackson

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 30:

George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale

Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 26, a total 2,684 people at 74 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,308 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 8,992 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.