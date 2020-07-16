Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Lauderdale, Grenada, Adams and Neshoba counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People who live in Lauderdale, Grenada, Adams and Neshoba counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week in one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing hours at one-day collection sites were revised effective Monday, July 13. The new hours are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, July 21:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

Grenada County: Lewis Johnson Senior Citizen Complex, 299 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Grenada

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, July 22:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 Mississippi 15, No. 1, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, July 17:

Jefferson County: Jefferson County High School, 942 Main St., Fayette

Bolivar County: Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 18:

Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus

Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, July 20:

Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

