Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Lauderdale, Madison, Adams, Prentiss, Winston and Tunica counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Lauderdale, Madison, Adams, Prentiss, Winston, and Tunica counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.Testing hours at one-day coll

ection sites across the state are 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Anyone can be tested at those sites by appointment who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Calhoun, Tate, Lee, Noxubee, Clarke and Pontotoc counties.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time.

Appointment-only testing is being offered at the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, August 24:

Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, August 25:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Prentiss County: Prentiss County Agri-Center, 2301 N. Second St., Booneville

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, August 26:

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Avenue, Louisville

Tunica County: Paul Battle Arena, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 19:

Clarke County: Clarke County EMA, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C. J. Hardin Drive, Pontotoc

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, August 20:

Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing site for Friday, August 21:

Lee County: BancorpSouth Arena parking lot, 375 E. Main St., Tupelo

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, August 22:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

