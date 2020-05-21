Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Madison, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Pearl River and Oktibbeha counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Madison, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Pearl River and Oktibbeha counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The newest testing site for Monday, May 25:

Madison County: Madison Central High School, 1417 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison

The newest testing site for Tuesday, May 26:

Itawamba County: Itawamba Community College Cypress Pavilion, 602 W. Hill St., Fulton

The newest testing site for Wednesday, May 27:

Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb

The newest testing sites for Thursday, May 28:

Pearl River County: Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 U.S. 11, Carriere

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 22:

Simpson County: Simpson County Livestock Arena, 2777 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 23:

Hinds County: Byram Middle School, 2009 Byram Bulldog Boulevard, Byram

Leake County: Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove

Testing hours are 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.