Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Madison, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Pearl River and Oktibbeha counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Madison, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Pearl River and Oktibbeha counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.
The newest testing site for Monday, May 25:
- Madison County: Madison Central High School, 1417 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison
The newest testing site for Tuesday, May 26:
- Itawamba County: Itawamba Community College Cypress Pavilion, 602 W. Hill St., Fulton
The newest testing site for Wednesday, May 27:
- Tallahatchie County: West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb
The newest testing sites for Thursday, May 28:
- Pearl River County: Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 U.S. 11, Carriere
- Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville
The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 22:
- Simpson County: Simpson County Livestock Arena, 2777 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall
The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 23:
- Hinds County: Byram Middle School, 2009 Byram Bulldog Boulevard, Byram
- Leake County: Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove
Testing hours are 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.