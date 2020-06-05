Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Newton and Tate counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Newton and Tate counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 starting Wednesday, June 10 at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

• Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 8:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

• Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon – 4 p.m.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.