Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Smith, Holmes, Monroe, Neshoba and Lamar counties

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Smith, Holmes, Monroe, Neshoba, and Lamar counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 3:

Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville

Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

The newest testing site for Thursday, June 4:

Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The newest testing site for Friday, June 5:

Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

The newest testing site for Saturday, June 6:

Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 30:

George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale

Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 1:

Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis

The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, June 2:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 28, a total 2,825 people at 77 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,549 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 9,374 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.