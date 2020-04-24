Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Walthall, Clay and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Walthall, Clay, and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The testing site for Monday, April 27:

Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown. This is the rescheduling of a previous event that was canceled due to inclement weather.

The testing site for Tuesday, April 28:

Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

The testing site for Wednesday, April 29:

Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Testing sites previously announced for Saturday, April 25:

Lowndes County: Fairview Baptist Church, 127 Airline Drive, Columbus

Humphreys County: UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. Highway 49, Belzoni

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

For more information about testing, click here.