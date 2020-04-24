Breaking News
Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Walthall, Clay and Pike counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People of Walthall, Clay, and Pike counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 

The testing site for Monday, April 27:

  • Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown. This is the rescheduling of a previous event that was canceled due to inclement weather.

The testing site for Tuesday, April 28:

  • Clay County: West Point Civic Center, 91 Sixth St., West Point

The testing site for Wednesday, April 29:

  • Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

Testing sites previously announced for Saturday, April 25:

  • Lowndes County: Fairview Baptist Church, 127 Airline Drive, Columbus
  • Humphreys County:  UMMC Community Care Clinic, 16463 U.S. Highway 49, Belzoni

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.  

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

For more information about testing, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

