Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Wayne and Oktibbeha counties

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors of Wayne and Oktibbeha counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week and next week by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week in Neshoba, Pike, Newton, Hinds, Covington, Lafayette, Noxubee, Leake, Jefferson, Bolivar, Lowndes and Warren counties.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily except Sunday.

The newest testing sites for Monday, July 20:

  • Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro
  • Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, July 16:

  • Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon
  • Leake County: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage (Red Water)

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, July 17:

  • Jefferson County: Jefferson County High School, 942 Main St., Fayette
  • Bolivar County: Horace McCool Stadium, 1003 W. Sunflower Road, Cleveland

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, July 18:

  • Lowndes County: Lowndes County Soccer Complex, 301 N. Third St., Columbus
  • Warren County: Pemberton Square Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

Those who believe they need to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

