Mobile dims chances for Amtrak renewal on Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are dimming chances for reviving passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast.

Member of the City Council’s finance committee withheld support for funding service through Alabama’s port city on Tuesday.

Al.com reports the full council could vote on the issue next week. Amtrak hasn’t operated along the coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Louisiana and Mississippi have approved funding to restart the trains, but Alabama hasn’t. Officials at the Alabama State Port say passenger trains could disrupt freight service through the port.

The Southern Rail Commission supports restarting passenger trains between Mobile and New Orleans with stops in Mississippi.