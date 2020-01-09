Mobile Police confirm shooting at Semmes Walmart involving an officer

UPDATE (2:05 p.m.) — Witnesses say the suspect is dead as it looks as though a body bag was brought onto the scene. The suspect tried to attack the officer with a hammer and was shot and killed.

UPDATE (1:37 p.m.) — The Mobile Sheriff’s Department says an officer shot a suspect. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting involving an officer was reported at the Walmart in Semmes.

More details will be available later.

LATEST STORIES: