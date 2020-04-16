Mobile retail unit opens at Soso Post Office

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – The Soso Post Office, located at 1036 Highway 28 W, is moving to the parking lot to continue its operations, four days after being struck by a tornado on April 12.

Beginning Thursday, April 16, mail pick-up and retail service will be available at a Mobile Retail Unit in the Post Office parking lot.

The hours of operation for the mobile unit are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to the United States Postal Services, delivery operations for the Soso Post Office have been temporarily moved to the Laurel Post Office, located at 315 Sawmill Road.

The Postal Service said they are working to have the office reopened and fully operational again as soon as possible.