Molina distributes 250 Walmart vouchers in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi and G.A Carmichael Family Health Center distributed 250 Walmart vouchers in Yazoo City to help local families complete their holiday meals. The restricted vouchers are valued at $10 each and can only be used for purchasing a turkey, ham, chicken, or fresh produce.

Attendees also received information on the services that the organizations offer, as well as a bag with resources such as bandages and water bottles or cups.

Due to the coronavirus, the event was conducted in a “grab and go” fashion and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This event was free and open to all Medicaid members who showed a Medicaid ID card. Vouchers were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, one voucher per family.

The event took place at G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center located on 1547 Jerry Clower Boulevard; Yazoo City, MS 39194.

