Molina Healthcare donates $10K to Wingard Home Ministry

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Molina Healthcare of Mississippi donated $10,000 to Wingard Home Ministry, which provides shelter, food, personal care items and other necessities to its residents.

“The coronavirus pandemic has significantly heightened existing problems such as hunger and homelessness, and Molina is committed to collaborating with our partners to address these issues and serve our communities,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Wingard Home Ministry to support at-risk youth and adults in Jackson.”

Molina’s donation aims to help Wingard Home Ministry move forward with several projects, including getting a new roof on their clothing and supply building.

“We are beyond excited about our new relationship with Molina Healthcare,” said Pastor Charlotte Wingard, director of social services, crisis pastor, and chief financial officer of Wingard Home Ministry. “As a frontline urban ministry, Wingard Home Ministry sees many needs and challenges each day in service to people experiencing homeless. Having community-minded organizations like Molina Healthcare come alongside us in partnership and fellowship is an answer to prayer.”

