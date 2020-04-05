Molina Healthcare donates $26K to Mississippi nonprofits to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In an effort to assist the many individuals and families affected by the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi (“Molina”) is donating $26,000 to 12 community-based organizations across the state.

The grants will help the nonprofits stock their food pantries so that Mississippians can safely pick-up meals and other resources during the pandemic.

“We value the relationships with our community partners year-round, and it is a blessing to be able to collaborate and serve our neighbors when they need it the most,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “We are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with these nonprofit organizations to support our members and our communities during this challenging time of uncertainty.”

Molina Healthcare is providing donations to the following organizations in Mississippi:

  • Aberdeen Loaves & Fishes
  • Brookhaven Outreach Ministries
  • Feeding by Faith (Meridian)
  • Grenada Food Pantry
  • Heartland Hands (Southaven)
  • Manna House (Yazoo City)
  • Mission Okolona Food Pantry
  • My Brothers’ Keeper (Poplarville)
  • Our Daily Bread (Canton)
  • River City Mission Food Pantry (Vicksburg)
  • Saint Gabriel Mercy Center (Mound Bayou)
  • Storehouse Community Food Pantry (Vicksburg)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

