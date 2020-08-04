Molina Healthcare of Mississippi donates $10,000 to Palmer Home for Children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Molina Healthcare of Mississippi donated $10,000 to Palmer Home for Children, which offers a wide range of resources and support services to help children overcome critical situations and trauma and ultimately thrive.

“Molina is dedicated to working with our community partners to support the safety and well-being of our youth and their families,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina. “We are blessed to work with organizations such as Palmer Home for Children in a joint effort to help these children grow into healthy adults.”

The donation will allow Palmer Home to continue its core programs, including campus care (housing), foster care, family care, and transitional care.

“Palmer Home is completely funded through private support, so partners like Molina Healthcare ensure that we are able to say yes to children and families when they are in crisis,” said Sarah Hollis, senior vice president of engagement at Palmer Home. “Last year we served a record 270 children in need and we look forward to nurturing more youth with the support of our partners.”

LATEST STORIES: