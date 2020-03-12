Molina Healthcare of Mississippi to waive COVID-19 testing costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Molina Healthcare announced it would waive member costs associated with testing for the coronavirus.

This waiver applies to the test for coronavirus and the office visit, including physician office, urgent care, or emergency department, associated with that test.

“We are actively monitoring developments concerning potential coronavirus cases in Mississippi and want to ensure our members that tests and treatments will occur as quickly as possible,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “The safety and health of our members, employees, providers, and partners is our highest priority, and I am confident that we have the proper process in place to effectively respond to potential community spread.”