Molina to distribute 250 Walmart vouchers in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Molina Healthcare of Mississippi (“Molina”) and G.A Carmichael Family Health Center (GACFHC) will distribute 250 Walmart restricted vouchers, each valued at $10. The voucher can only be used for the purchase of ham, turkey, chicken, or produce. Attendees will also receive information on the services that the organizations offer, as well as a bag with resources such as bandages and water bottles or cups.

Due to the coronavirus, the event will be conducted in a “grab and go” fashion and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Attendees must wear masks.

This event is free and open to all Medicaid members who show a Medicaid ID card. Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last, one voucher per family.

The event will take place at G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center located on 1547 Jerry Clower Boulevard; Yazoo City, MS 39194.

