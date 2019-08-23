Mom and son charged with murder for Shady Lane fatal shooting

The Jackson Police Department made arrests related to the fatal shooting which occurred at a home on Shady Lane yesterday afternoon.

According to JPD, Investigators have charged 38-year-old Robin Dishmon and her son, 17-year-old Christopher Wilson with murder related to their involvement in an altercation with the victim, Illyannaii Dawson, leading up to the shooting.

The police say it appeared, two separate firearms were discharged at the home.

Both guns were recovered from the scene, however, investigators are still attempting to determine which one lead to the death of Dawson.

Dishmon and Wilson have since gone for initial court appearances and both were denied bond.

This investigation is ongoing.