Mom killed, 2 children injured in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a mother and injured two children.

According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the one-vehicle accident happened on Timberlane Road near Wesson just after 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23.

The victim has been identified as Kimberly Waits. Her two children, a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old, were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

