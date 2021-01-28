Monetary gift bolsters children’s cancer, blood disorders renovation

The infusion room of the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is one of the areas set to be expanded.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A more accommodating space for patients and their families will be coming to the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders along with additional exam rooms and pharmacy upgrades.

“This much-needed renovation will add space needed for the care of the state’s pediatric cancer patients and will make the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders a more comfortable place for our families,” said Dr. Anderson Collier, director of the center and chief of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The $2.5 million project will be fueled by a fund started with a $1.5 million donation from Jim and Pat Coggin of Jackson.

“We were looking for a way to give to our community,” Jim Coggin said, “and when we were presented with this opportunity, it just felt like the right thing to do.”

Collier said the gift will help children coping with cancer or blood disorders such as sickle cell disease now and for years to come.

Dr. Mary Taylor, Suzan B. Thames Chair, professor and chair of Pediatrics, said the updates to the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders will improve the patient experience for thousands of children and will closely mirror the improvements offered at the newly opened Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

Children’s of Mississippi patient Jordan Carroll and his mother Retasia of Liberty read during his treatment in the infusion room of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Pat and Jim Coggin of Jackson started the fund to renovate the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders with a $1.5 million gift.

“The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders is the state’s only center for the treatment of pediatric cancer and blood disorders in Mississippi, so we have children from throughout the state who come here for treatment and follow-up care,” she said. “This gift will make a huge difference for children and families.”

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders includes one of the largest pediatric clinics for sickle cell disease in the country as well as care for other disorders including iron deficiency anemia, and disorders involving platelets, clotting or bleeding disorders.

The plan includes expansion of the infusion room where children receive chemotherapy and blood transfusions to allow for social distancing and to make space for semi-private areas. Currently, eight patients at a time can receive treatment there, with social distancing, and the room offers no privacy for families.

Additional clinic rooms would allow for additional hematologists and oncologists to see patients and for multidisciplinary clinics.

Also in the plans are pharmacy upgrades, allowing for an on-site pharmacist and for additional clinical trials, and an administrative space for faculty and staff, which will enhance collaboration among providers, professors, students, residents and fellows.

To learn more about the fund for the Children’s of Mississippi Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders or to donate, visit the Center’s webpage for giving.