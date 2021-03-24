Money awarded to Mississippi airports, community college

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration has awarded several grants.
The recipients and award amounts are as follows:
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|CONTACT
|Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and City of Jackson
|$57,162
|Mr. Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer (601) 664-3500
|Copiah County Airport
|$13,000
|Mr. Ronnie Barlow, Copiah County Administrator (601) 894-1858
|John Bell Williams-Hinds Community College
|$13,000
|Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884