Money awarded to Mississippi airports, community college

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration has awarded several grants.

The recipients and award amounts are as follows:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORTAMOUNTCONTACT
Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and City of Jackson$57,162Mr. Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer (601) 664-3500
Copiah County Airport$13,000Mr. Ronnie Barlow, Copiah County Administrator (601) 894-1858
John Bell Williams-Hinds Community College$13,000Ms. Michelle Jackson, Airport Manager (601) 857-3884

