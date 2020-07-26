Monroe County Deputy killed, another hospitalized following accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Monroe County deputy succumbed to his injuries following a Saturday night accident, while another deputy is hospitalized.

According to WCBI, Sheriff Kevin Crook said Deputy Dylan Pickle and Deputy Zach Wilbanks were struck by a vehicle around 9:45 p.m. while conducting a safety checkpoint.

Pickle died hours later from his injuries at a Tupelo hospital. Wilbanks is currently hospitalized at this time.

This is a developing story.

