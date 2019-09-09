Monroe man arrested after he passes out drunk while on a Monroe City bus

MONROE, La. — Monroe Police arrested a man over the weekend after they say he passed out drunk while on a city bus.

According to arrest reports for 35-year-old Savannah Dunn, Monroe Police Officers were called on Saturday, September 7 in reference to an intoxicated man who passed out on a Monroe Transit bus.

City employees took a large can of beer away from Dunn while he was passed out on the bus. Police say the can was still cold when employees turned it over.

Police say Dunn had very slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on his feet.

As Dunn was about to be transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, he refused to get into the back of the patrol car and had to be pulled in by officers.

Dunn was booked into OCC and charged with Disturbing the Peace -Drunkenness, Public Possession of Alcohol, and Resisting an Officer. His bond has been set at $850.